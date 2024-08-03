8 hours ago

Otumfour's Senior Linguist, Oheneba Nana Kofi Nti II, in the early hours of Saturday, led hundreds of residents to undertake a massive cleanup exercise in Fante New Town in Subin constituency to rid the community of filth and avert an outbreak of communicable diseases.

The massive cleanup exercise was in line with the activities outlined for the five-year anniversary of his coronation.

They desilted choked gutters, weeded and swept bushy surroundings, picked up plastic waste, and offloaded some refuse.

Oheneba Nana Kofi Nti II stated that he had prioritized environmental hygiene and stressed his readiness to ensure that sanitation was improved in Fante New Town to enhance the health status of the people.

He also advised the youth to eschew negative lifestyles that could destroy their future and rather devote their time to productive activities.

Nana Gyeaboɔ, Fante New Town Fantehene, commended Oheneba Nana Kofi Nti for his achievements in education and the provision of infrastructure such as classroom blocks, a library, among others.

Nana Badu, the Apagyahene Kyeame, also commended the chief for his passion for improved sanitation and the holistic development of the community.

Story filed by Barbara Koranteng.