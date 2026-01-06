1 hour ago

In a landmark moment for the National security architecture, the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has called for a structured and sustained partnership between traditional authorities and the Ghana Police Service, stressing that chiefs must be recognised as strategic allies in community policing rather than peripheral actors.

The call was made during a historic courtesy visit by the Asantehene to the National Police Headquarters in Accra on Tuesday, January 6, 2026—the first such visit in recent history by a reigning Asante monarch.

The visit comes at a time when Ghana continues to grapple with complex security challenges rooted in chieftaincy disputes, communal tensions and declining public trust in law enforcement in some communities.

Addressing the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Christian Tetteh Yohuno, Otumfuo underscored the urgent need for deeper, institutionalised collaboration between the police and traditional rulers, arguing that effective policing cannot be divorced from local customs, norms and authority structures.

He noted that chiefs remain the first point of call in many communities when conflicts arise and, as such, should be deliberately integrated into policing strategies.

“I have come to join you for deeper institutionalised collaboration between traditional authorities and the Ghana Police Service,” Otumfuo stated.

“Let chiefs serve as allies in community policing. Let officers be trained to understand the customs of the people they protect. Let dialogue proceed deployment, and mediation proceed confrontation. This is not softness, but intelligence.”

The Asantehene’s remarks draw from decades of hands-on conflict resolution experience, particularly his leadership role in restoring peace to some of the most entrenched disputes.

Since ascending the Golden Stool in 1999, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has positioned traditional leadership as a stabilising force in national development, often working quietly behind the scenes to defuse tensions that could otherwise escalate into violence.

Responding to the Asantehene’s address, Inspector-General of Police Christian Tetteh Yohuno paid glowing tribute to Otumfuo, describing him as the modern-day embodiment of the biblical King Solomon.

According to the IGP, the Asantehene’s wisdom, patience and moral authority have been instrumental in resolving conflicts that posed serious security risks to the nation.

“Your exceptional mediation skills, which have restored peace in numerous conflicts across our nation, compel me to describe you as the King Solomon of our time,” Yohuno remarked.

He cited Otumfuo’s central role in the resolution of the protracted Dagbon chieftaincy crisis, as well as his interventions in Yendi and the long-standing Bawku conflict, noting that these efforts significantly eased the burden on security agencies and helped rebuild public confidence in state institutions.

Beyond the commendations, the IGP used the occasion to announce a strategic shift in policing philosophy.

Acknowledging that the Ghana Police Service has historically relied heavily on imported European policing models, Yohuno pledged a renewed commitment to integrating indigenous knowledge systems and traditional governance structures into police operations.

“This visit challenges us to return to our history and re-embrace indigenous knowledge systems,” the IGP said.

“We will strengthen community- and tradition-based policing by incorporating local customs and traditional authority structures into our training and orientation programmes.”

He explained that this approach would better equip officers with an understanding of the socio-cultural dynamics of the communities they serve, enabling them to police with greater empathy, legitimacy and respect.

According to him, such reforms are essential for rebuilding trust between the police and the public, particularly in rural and traditional areas where customary authority remains strong.

The IGP further stressed that closer collaboration with chiefs would enhance intelligence gathering, improve conflict prevention and reduce confrontations between law enforcement officers and civilians.

He described the Asantehene’s visit as a turning point in redefining community policing in Ghana.

The historic engagement between Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and the police leadership has been widely interpreted as a signal of a new era—one that places traditional authority, dialogue and cultural understanding at the heart of national security efforts.