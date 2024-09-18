2 hours ago

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has destooled the Ejisu-Kyrekrom Dikro, Opanin Kwaku Kyere, at the Manhyia Palace after he was found guilty of desecrating the Great Oath.

The chief was summoned before the Otumfuo during a sitting of the Asanteman Council on Tuesday, September 17, 2024.

After the charge was read to him, Opanin Kwaku Kyerehe's sandals were removed, signifying that his powers had been stripped, and he ceased to be the chief of Ejisu-Kyrekrom.

Opanin Kwaku Kyre's destoolment comes two weeks after the Overlord of the Ashanti Kingdom, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, also destooled Wirempehene, Nana Opia Mensah.

The order for Nana Opia Mensah's removal was issued at Manhyia Palace on Monday, September 2, 2024, during a sitting of the Asanteman Council.

The elderly chief, visibly saddened and clothed in black, was summoned before the Council.

He was rebuked by the Asantehene for swearing the Great Oath to support his false claims. For this offense, he was destooled, and his sandals were removed, signifying that he was no longer a chief.