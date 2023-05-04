14 minutes ago

His Royal Majesty, the Asantehene—Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has met with King Charles III at Westminster Hall, as he attends a reception ahead of his Coronation.

Dressed in a beautiful kente, the Asantehene was seen shaking hands with Prince Charles at the Palace of Westminster today [Thursday, May 4, 2023].

Otumfuo was in attendance with his spouse, Lady Julia, who also was clad in a kente outfit.

The king and his wife departed from Ghana to London with a private jet on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, to attend the Coronation of the new King of Britain.

The Coronation ceremony is slated for Saturday, May 6, 2023, and would be done with that of Queen Consort Camilla.

Source: Ghanaguardian.com