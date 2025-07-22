23 minutes ago

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene, has expressed his eagerness to attend Sarkodie’s upcoming Rapperholic Concert, set to take place in September 2025 in Kumasi.

During a courtesy visit to the Manhyia Palace on Friday, July 18, the revered monarch warmly received Sarkodie and his team, indicating his personal interest in the event.

“They don’t allow me to go out often, but this one, I will like to attend and watch the event myself,” Otumfuo remarked, delighting the delegation led by the award-winning rapper.

The visit was arranged to formally notify the Asantehene of the concert and to seek his blessing and approval. Sarkodie, known in private life as Michael Owusu Addo, was accompanied by his longtime manager Angel Town and Nabil Alhassan of Event Factory.

The group shared details of their plans for the concert and expressed their deep appreciation for the opportunity to engage with the Asantehene directly.

In response, Otumfuo offered words of counsel, advising Sarkodie and his team to remain grounded and committed to their craft. He pledged his support for the initiative and reiterated his intention to personally attend the concert, a rare gesture given his typically limited public appearances.

Originally staged annually in Accra each December, the Rapperholic Concert is one of Ghana’s premier music events. This year’s edition marks a notable return to Kumasi, following a successful outing in the Ashanti capital in a previous year.

The 2025 event is expected to attract thousands of music lovers, industry figures, and cultural enthusiasts, further solidifying Kumasi’s place on the national entertainment map.