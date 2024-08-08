1 hour ago

The life patron of Ghanaian giants Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene , is poised to appoint Kontomponiaferihene Nana Apinkra Akwasi Awua I as the new Executive Board Chairman of the club, pending any last-minute hitches.

Nana Apinkra Akwasi Awua I has garnered significant praise from Otumfuo for his leadership and performance, particularly during his time heading the club’s Interim Management Committee (IMC).

Under his stewardship, Asante Kotoko has seen effective management and direction, earning him the trust and confidence of the Asantehene.

Asante Kotoko is set to establish a new board and management team ahead of the upcoming season.

The IMC, led by Nana Apinkra Akwasi Awua I, included technical director Kwesi Appiah, head coach Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum, and Emmanuel Dasoberi, who recently departed to join CAF.

Sources suggest that Nana Apinkra Akwasi Awua I will be supported on the board by long-time Kotoko associate Alhaji Abu Lamin, a Tema-based businessman with over 20 years of involvement with the club, and Lawyer Kwamina Mensah, who previously served as board secretary under Dr. Kwame Kyei's leadership.

These key figures will be joined by other prominent individuals to form the new management team, as Asante Kotoko prepares for a new chapter in its storied history.

The official announcement is expected in the coming days.