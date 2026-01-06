34 minutes ago

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, is paying a historic visit to the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr. Christian Tetteh Yohuno, today at the Police Headquarters in Accra.

The visit confirms the Asanteman’s positive impression of the IGP following the extension of his service.

It also underscores growing institutional confidence in Mr. Yohuno’s leadership at a time when the Police Service is undergoing a critical transformation.

Since assuming office, IGP Yohuno has been instrumental in reshaping the image and operations of the Ghana Police Service.

His tenure has been marked by renewed emphasis on professionalism, community engagement, and transparent policing—key pillars that have helped rebuild public trust.

A major highlight of his leadership was the successful nationwide policing operations during the recent Christmas festivities. Under the direct supervision of the IGP and his management team, the Police Service executed what many observers have described as one of the smoothest and safest Christmas security operations in recent years, ensuring the protection of lives and property across the country.

Beyond operational successes, the IGP has also maintained a notably cordial and open relationship with the media and the general public. The Police Service, under his leadership, has consistently provided timely and accurate information, a departure from past practices often criticised for delayed communication or “massaged” figures.

This transparent approach has strengthened public confidence and improved cooperation between citizens and the police.

Today’s visit by the Asantehene is therefore not only symbolic but developmental, highlighting traditional authority’s support for institutional reforms within the security sector.