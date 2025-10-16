2 hours ago

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has announced plans to collaborate with the German government to provide technical assistance aimed at upgrading the skills of artisans at Suame Magazine in Kumasi.

Speaking during an interaction with the German Ambassador to Ghana, Otumfuo emphasized the need for structured training and advanced technological support to transform Suame Magazine into a modern, efficient industrial hub.

He revealed that land has already been secured for the redevelopment of the area into a well-organized artisan enclave, where mechanics, fabricators, and auto engineers can operate under improved and standardized conditions.

According to the Asantehene, the initiative seeks to equip local artisans with German engineering expertise, enabling them to produce innovative, high-quality work that meets international standards.

“Suame Magazine is the pride of artisanal mechanics in Kumasi. They have great talent — they can repair and design vehicles of all types. With a modern centre and German technical support, we can train them to become world-class engineers,” Otumfuo remarked.

He noted that discussions with German partners will intensify ahead of the German President’s forthcoming visit to Ghana, where the proposal will be formally discussed.

Suame Magazine, recognized as one of West Africa’s largest artisanal industrial zones, hosts thousands of mechanics and technicians who play a vital role in Ghana’s automobile and metal fabrication industries.