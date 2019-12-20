4 hours ago

Ruler of the Ashanti Kingdom, His Royal Majesty - Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, is set to receive a peace award.

The award is in recognition of the extraordinary roles played by Asantehene in the restoration of lasting peace in Dagbon.

The king would be honoured with the title, “Pillar of Peace” at the maiden African Premier Leadership Awards to be held at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi on Sunday, December 29.

At the event, the Asantehene would also be recognised for his contribution to national development through diplomacy and statesmanship.

Some other illustrious Ghanaians who have excelled in their fields of endeavour will also be recognised at the event.

The awards ceremony will climax activities marking the 20th anniversary of the enthronement of the Asantehene and also crown the last Akwasidae for the year.

Festival Of Plays The African Premier Leadership Awards, instituted under the patronage of the International Centre for the Promotion of Human Rights (CIPDH Africa) in collaboration with E ON 3 Group, a Ghanaian Business Solutions Provider based in Accra, recognise the contribution of Africans who have excelled in their various fields.

Other implementing partners include GBSH Consult Group Worldwide, UAE-Africa Development Consortium, Future Africa Foundation, Novel Vision and the State Enterprises Commission.

Otumfuo informed

The Executive Director of E ON 3 Group, Mr Richard Adjei Mensah Ofori-Atta, said in an interview on Tuesday that the manner in which the Asantehene led the Committee of Eminent Chiefs to bring peace to Dagbon after 17 years of a devastating chieftaincy dispute was worth recognising.

He said he, and the Group Executive Chairman and GBSH Consult Group Worldwide, Prof. Dr. Tal Edgars, had been to the Manhyia Palace to inform the Asantehene of his nomination for the award.

Mr Ofori-Atta said “If today Dagbon is enjoying peace, a chunk of the credit will go to the Asantehene who, in spite of all the difficulties that came with the conflict, steered the Committee of Eminent Chiefs to achieve the feat.”