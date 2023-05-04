1 hour ago

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has departed to the United Kingdom to witness the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla.

Otumfuo’s departure was to honour an invitation from the Royal House to attend the coronation ceremony which is scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Westminster Abbey in London.

A press release signed by the Chief of Staff at the Mayhia Palace, Kofi Badu, confirmed that the Asantehene would be accompanied by his wife, Lady Julia.

The statement further said that Otumfuo Osei Tutu II would join monarchs and global leaders from across the globe who would assemble at Westminster Abbey for what was expected to be a feast of pageantry marking the first coronation in over 70 years.

The Asantehene and Lady Julia would be received by King Charles in a private audience at Buckingham Palace on Thursday, May 4, 2023, before the coronation ceremony.

The statement also said that they will attend the King’s official reception for overseas guests on Friday, May 5, 2023.

Meanwhile, the Asantehene in a viral video was seen leaving the shores of the country on Wednesday, May 3, 2023.

Otumfuo officially invited to Charles III coronation

A statement issued by the Chief of Staff of the Manhyia Palace, John Badu, last week confirmed that the Asantehene had been invited for the coronation ceremony which is slated for May 6, 2023, with his wife, Lady Julia.

It added that Otumfuo Osei Tutu and Lady Julia will meet the British monarch before the coronation on May 4 at Buckingham Palace and also attend the King’s official reception on May 5, 2023.

Watch the video of Otumfuo's departure below: