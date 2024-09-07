2 hours ago

A grand dinner has been held in honour of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II in Cape Coast to commemorate his historic visit to the 2024 Oguaa Fetu Afahye.

The private ceremony was organised by the Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast (UCC), Sir Sam Jonah with several dignitaries in attendance.

Videos from the event captured the Asantehene and National Democratic Congress (NDC) running mate and former UCC Vice Chancellor, Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang taking center stage on the dance floor.

Also present was former Electoral Commission (EC) Chairperson, Charlotte Osei who had a dance with Otumfuo.

They beamed with smiles as they danced to the old highlife tunes, which were played by a live band.

Aside from the dinner, Otumfuo was also awarded an honorary doctorate by UCC.