1 hour ago

Coach Nana Agyemang has pointed to Asante Kotoko's life patron, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, as a significant factor contributing to the club's challenges.

The club has seen a decline in performance, clinching only one Ghana Premier League title in nine years and struggling to make an impact in continental competitions.

Their recent poor form includes just two victories in 10 matches, leaving Prosper Narteh Ogum’s side in 10th place on the league table with 36 points, only five above the relegation zone.

In an interview with JoySports, Nana Agyemang stated, "When you look at Manchester United, a very big club, I don't know the patron. The patrons of those clubs don't feature and figure in the same way that Otumfuo does."

"We are supposed to be having some competent people sitting around a table being the board managing this club and we can never ever get to that stage."

Agyemang emphasized concerns about Otumfuo's involvement in the selection process of management members, citing it as another challenge for the club.

Following the dissolution of the previous management team led by CEO Nana Yaw Amponsah, Otumfuo established an Interim Management Committee (IMC) to oversee the club's affairs, comprising notable figures such as Nana Apinkra Akwasi Awua, Akwasi Appiah, coach Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum, and Emmanuel Newton Dasoberi.

Agyemang's remarks have sparked discussions within the Kotoko community about the club's governance structure and Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's role in its management.