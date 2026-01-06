55 minutes ago

Former Algeria striker Chérif Oudjani has cautioned that the Fennecs must be at full strength when they face the Democratic Republic of Congo in the last 16 of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, describing the tie as an “unpredictable duel”.

Algeria’s group-stage campaign in Morocco has seen them record three wins from three against Sudan, Burkina Faso and Equatorial Guinea. The result has set up a heavyweight knockout clash in Rabat against a DR Congo side widely regarded as one of the tournament’s most dangerous outfits.

Oudjani, who scored the winning goal in the 1990 AFCON final to deliver Algeria’s first continental title, says the perfect start has restored confidence after recent disappointments.

“In 2022 and 2024, Algeria couldn’t get past the first round and didn’t win a single match,” he said. “This time, they started perfectly. The opening win against Sudan was essential for confidence, and the victory over Burkina Faso showed character under pressure. Taking nine points from the group is a very positive sign.”

A key figure in Algeria’s revival has been captain Riyad Mahrez, whose performances at the last tournament in Ivory Coast were heavily criticised. In Morocco, however, the former Manchester City winger has been decisive, scoring twice in the opening match, converting the penalty that secured victory over Burkina Faso, and then being rested for the final group game.

“Mahrez no longer has the legs he had in 2019, but technically he is still capable of great things,” Oudjani said. “He’s efficient, plays for the team, and he is well supported by experienced players like Ramy Bensebaïni and Mohamed Amoura, while youngsters such as Maza are very promising. Luca Zidane has also handled the pressure well.”

Oudjani has also praised the influence of head coach Vladimir Petkovic, who took charge in February 2024 following the departure of Djamel Belmadi. The Swiss-Bosnian coach has guided Algeria smoothly through the group stage and maintained progress in World Cup qualifying.

“Petkovic is calm and composed, with strong international experience from his time with Switzerland,” Oudjani said. “The team is playing good football, scoring goals and becoming more solid defensively. Whatever happens, Algeria needs stability, especially with a World Cup ahead.”

Despite Algeria’s form, Oudjani insists the challenge posed by DR Congo should not be underestimated. The Leopards arrive in Rabat with growing confidence, having finished fourth at the previous AFCON and produced strong results against top African sides in recent years under coach Sébastien Desabre.

“This DR Congo team really impresses me,” he added. “They are cohesive, well organised and capable of beating or holding teams like Cameroon, Nigeria or Senegal. They play attractive, technical football. It will be very close, and to win, Algeria will have to be at their very best.”

The last-16 clash in Rabat is shaping up to be one of the standout ties of AFCON 2025, with both nations harbouring ambitions of a deep run in the tournament.