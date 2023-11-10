6 hours ago

Oumou Kone of AS Mande celebrates goal with teammates during the 2023 CAF Women’s Champions League Finals between AS Mande and Ampem Darkoa held at Laurent Pokou Stadium in San Pedro Ivory Coast on 09 November 2023 ©Weam Mostafa/BackpagePix

In a dazzling display at San Pedro’s Laurent Pokou stadium on Thursday evening, Oumou Kone stole the spotlight with a hat-trick, guiding AS Mande to a 3-0 victory over Ghana’s Ampem Darkoa.

The win propelled AS Mande to the top of Group B.

Eager for a victory after a draw in their opening match against Huracanes of Equatorial Guinea, AS Mande showcased a well-coordinated performance, dominating the match from start to finish.

Kone, a constant threat to the Huracanes defense in the previous encounter, opened the scoring in the 40th minute, providing her team with a confidence-boosting lead before halftime.

Returning for the second half, Kone continued to trouble the opposition in the danger area.

The second and third goals came in quick succession as Kone headed home from a corner in the 71st minute and replicated the feat with a delightful ball in the 72nd minute, sealing an emphatic victory for the Malian outfit.