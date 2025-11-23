1 hour ago

Thirty out of 45 NPP constituency youth organisers in the Central Region who have declared their support for former Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu, have said that their decision is in line with the popular will of the youth and NPP members in the region.

The 30 youth organisers declared their support for the former Vice President in Cape Coast yesterday, and gave a number of reasons why they believe Bawumia is the best to lead the NPP to the 2028 election.

"our decision is grounded in a collective conviction that Dr. Bawumia possesses the unique vision, proven competence, and transformative leadership required not only to win the 2028 general elections, but also to steer Ghana towards a future of sustained prosperity and progress," the 30 youth organisers said in a statement.

Apart from reiterating their convictions, which they said reflects the will of the people, they also listed other positive attributes of Dr. Bawumia, which they said, stood him out.

" We believe Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is the best person for our dear party based on the following, which is among others: a unifying force and an electoral asset."

"His appeal cuts across the young and old, making him the most formidable candidate to consolidate our gains

The youth organisers also spoke highly of Dr. Bawumia’s "proven loyalty and service" to the party.

"Dr. Bawumia has demonstrated unwavering loyalty, and commitment to the party and the (NPP) government, serving with distinction and integrity. He has been a trusted and effective leader of our party, and we are confident he will build upon our party's legacy under President Kufuor and President Akufo-Addo."

The youth organisers also said Bawumia is ''without doubt the most experienced candidate of all the aspirants," which they said, "comes with the advantage of consistency."

"We have also marketed and sold him across the country and it's less burdensome to market him than to come with a completely new name and face,'' they added.

The youth organisers also references the NPP's tradition of repeating its recent presidential candidates until they emerge as President, insisting that the tradition ought be continued with Dr. Bawumia.

The youth organisers also commended Dr. Bawumia for his crisp messaging and policies, for the party and the nation.

"The most critical is the message of unity and togetherness Dr. Bawumia preaches. Together with his clear cut welfare policies he has for the party, delegates and the job creation vision he has for the youth of this country, Dr. Bawumia is the leader we need.'

They also praised Bawumia's job creation record through initiatives he spearheaded as Vice President, his job creation creation plan for the future as well as his party welfare policies, including the 10 appointment per constituwncy idea, constituency focused national budget to ensure inclusive development and institutionalising welfare of members.

"These are some of the practical policies we believe will progressively shape the future of our party and country," the youth organisers said, adding that "our endorsement is a reflection of the will of the grassroots youth we represent" as well as the people.