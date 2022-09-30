3 hours ago

Accra Hearts of Oak have issued a statement at the distasteful utterances made by the club's former employee WO Paul Tandoh.

The former Hearts welfare/fitness coach in a recent radio interview poured venom on the club for the dismissal of former coach Samuel Boadu and also attacked board members Alhaji Akambi and Vincent Sowah Odotei.

According to Hearts of Oak, the club's destiny does not lie in the hands of their former employee who claims that he will cause the team to lose their next five matches.

FULL STATEMENT BELOW:

It came as shocking news to all true meaning Phobians when our former welfare and fitness trainer W. O 1 Paul Tandoh, now an assistant coach at Aduana Stars took to radio to descend on the club with his curses and used unpalatable words at some of our leaders.

As a club, we find his comments as rather unfortunate and unacceptable and very unprofessional because we believe at this point in his professional career he should know better and be as discipline as a real soldier will always be.

For W. O Tandoh to have the guts to describe some of our club officials with all manner of adjectives, we see this as unacceptable and therefore urge all of our followers to disregard him and fully throw your support behind the team as we continue to move into a positive direction to bring the needed changes to the club as we yearn to attain preeminence.

Our destiny can NEVER be in the hands of W. O Tandoh for him to say Hearts will lose our next five matches. If indeed he has any such authority to decide the fortunes of men, we urge him to deploy that to help his team win every game in every competition. At Hearts, what we believe in is that we strive to win our games since we believe matches are won based on good preparation and good performance and not through any others means.

At Hearts of Oak we respect our leaders and we expect he, W. O Tandoh to do same because these same leaders gave him the platform to enhance his career and therefore do not deserve those unwarranted comments from a man with a military background where discipline is core in all of their activities.

We urge him to needfully retract his comments.