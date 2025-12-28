8 hours ago

Former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia continues to enjoy ringing endorsements from NPP delegates , as he embarks on his nationwide campaign.

Electoral area coordinators, who lead sets of polling stations within constituencies, have been endorsing the candidature of Dr . Bawumia across the country and on Saturday Devenber 27 when he toured four constituencies in Accra, the situation remained unchanged.

At Korle Kllottey, Ododiodoo, Ablekuma Central and Ablekuma West, overwhelming majority of electoral area coordinators declared their confidence in Dr. Bawumia to be retained as Flagbearer of the NPP for the 2028 elections.

Odododiodioo

In the Central business district of the capital, delegates there gave Dr. Bawumia a rousing welcome , before 19 out of 21 electoral area coordinators publicly endorsed the former Vice President.

"We supported Dr. Bawumia in 2023 and for us, nothing has changed because we believe in his leadership,' a spokesperson of the coordinators said

"We are at the base of the party and whenever we have been to within the constituency the polling station executives are telling us that it is Dr. Bawumia they want."

"The polling station executives are aware of what is happening and they are concerned about the utterances and motives of some people to destroy this party because of their selfish interests. They won't allow that to happen hence their firm support for Dr. Bawumia, which we are also endorsing."

"We act based on the will of our colleagues, the polling station executives and we can say that within our respective polling stations, the executives are calling for Dr . Bawumia due to his good character.; a humble and a peaceful man."

Ablekuma Central

'In Ablekuma Central, 18 out of 21 electoral area coordinators boldly declared support for Dr. Bawumia .

"There are 21 electoral area coordinators here in Ablekuma Central and out of that 18 of us are here, obviously in support of Dr. Bawumia," the coordinators said.

"We have been mandated by our polling station executives to declare support for you because from their analysis, they see that you are the best amongst the rest to deliver victory for the NPP."

"We are convinced and together with other coordinators of the Greater Accra Region, backed by the strength of our polling station executives, we have been working for Dr. Bawumia and we will continue to work for him until victory is achieved."

"The success of our party is our ultimate interest and we believe it is Dr. Bawumia who can lead us to victory hence our support for him.'

Ablekuma West

In Ablekuma West where there are 16 electoral areas, 12 coordinators of the 16 stepped forward to endorse Dr. Bawumia.

Like the other constituencies, they also acknowledged the strong backing of their polling station executives for Dr. Bawunmia.

Majority of other stakeholders in the constituency such as former executives, council of elders and current executives also stepped forward to publicly declare their support for the former Vice President.