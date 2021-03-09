2 hours ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says the collective health infrastructural projects being undertaken by his government falls in line with the country’s vision to become a global centre for medical excellence.

He hopes that the massive health projects being implemented by the government will also make Ghana a destination for medical tourism.

“Agenda 111, the largest health infrastructure ever in our country’s history is part of our country’s vision for Ghana’s health care sector, the realization of it will lead to Ghana becoming a centre of medical excellence and a destination for medical tourism”, he said.

Speaking in Parliament on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, as he delivered his first State of the Nation Address of his second term, the President said he is committed to expanding access to healthcare especially due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The pandemic has emphasized the need for government to expand health care for every Ghanaian irrespective of his or her education. I want to thank all our frontline healthcare workers for their devotion to duty and sense of patriotism. The great amount of work undertaken by government 375 functioning well-equipped ambulances under the one constituency one ambulance initiative is supported by state of the art digitized centre.”

According to the President, 33 major health projects were approved for implementation last year at a cost of 890 million euros.

Source: citifmonline