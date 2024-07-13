1 hour ago

George Boateng, the brother of the late Lois Abena Koranteng, a 24-year-old graduate of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), has refuted media reports that their mother passed away due to shock from his sister’s death.

The recent passing of Lois Abena Koranteng has deeply saddened the public.

Reports indicated that Lois, her boss and his driver, stayed in separate rooms at a hotel in Takoradi overnight.

Tragically, Lois’ body was discovered by a hotel worker in the swimming pool at dawn on June 8, 2024 unconscious. She was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital.

However, there were reports that the family was mourning the death of one of Lois’ sister.

According to the report, the news of Lois’ passing, delivered to their mother in a careless manner, led to her hospitalization and eventual death due to shock.

The reports also said the family received news of Lois’s death while making arrangements to bury both their mother and elder sister.

Reacting to these claims, George clarified in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem, that the reports are false.

“The reports of our mother’s death due to shock over Lois’ incident are false. She passed away even before Lois’ incident, and it has nothing to do with Lois’s death” he stated.

George further said they had already done their mother’s one-week observance, reinforcing that the timing disproves any link between her passing and Lois’ tragedy.

Regarding their interactions with the Police, George said though they are not happy, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) has reached out to arrange a meeting with the family.

“We don’t know exactly when it will happen, but it will be soon,” he added.