58 minutes ago

The Oti Regional Police Command has refuted claims its officers syphoned fuel from an accident truck at Likwe Bakwa.

A statement signed by the Acting Public Affairs Officer, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) John Nchor and copied to Ghanaguardian.com said, "the accusations are false".

He, however, accused the Assemblyman of the area, Godfred Coffie of failing to establish the facts of the incident before going on social media to report it.

He said it was an attempt by the Assemblyman "to ridicule the police and to cast a slur on the hard earned image of the Service."

