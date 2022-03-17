3 hours ago

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has shot down accusations that its officers in the troubled town of Bawku are recklessly shooting residents following renewed tensions.

It said the claims are meant to divert attention and cause disaffection between the security agency and residents.

Recent shootings in Bawku have led to the death of two persons and injuries to five persons including three military officers.

But in a statement, the Armed Forces said it has conducted a series of cordon and search operations that have resulted in the arrest of 10 persons who have since been handed over to the police.

“The Ghana Armed Forces wishes to state categorically that these cordon and search operations have been carefully planned in accordance with the rules of engagement in order to rid the Bawku Municipality of the armed assailants engaged in the sporadic shootings.”

“The allegations being circulated on social media that GAF personnel are on the rampage killing people and animals are false and diversionary, and must accordingly be ignored”, the release stated.

A gunfire confrontation between the military and residents of Buabula on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, led to the loss of two lives.

Residents who sustained injuries are receiving treatment at Akunye and Vineyard hospitals in Bawku and Pusiga respectively, while three injured soldiers were airlifted to the 37 military hospital for treatment.

In the meantime, the Military says it has intensified its surveillance of the community to avert a reprisal.

“Although the situation has been brought under control, the troops of the 11 Mechanized Battalion remain oh high alert to deal with any situation that may arise”, the Military’s statement said.

Some houses were also torched in the recent violence. Calm has, however, returned to the community, but many residents are still in fear.

“GAF, in conjunction with other security agencies, will continue to work hard in ensuring peace and protecting the people of Bawku to enable them go about their normal duties, and, therefore, requires the support and cooperation of all peace-loving Ghanaians in this quest”, it assured.

Source: citifmonline