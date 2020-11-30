5 hours ago

Head coach of Accra Hearts of Oak has bemoaned the lack of killer instincts from his players after Sunday's one nil loss to Inter Allies at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Inter Allies inflicted a one nil defeat on Accra Hearts of Oak in their match day three encounter at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday evening.

It was a game that chances being created from both sides but for the profligacy of the Hearts attack it would have been a different results.

A bullet of a shot from former WAFA striker Richmond Lamptey from well over 25 yards swelled into the top left corner of the net beyond the dispairing dive of goalkeeper Richard Attah.

The phobians were forced into an early substitution as Nuru Sulley got injured and had to be replaced by Robert Sowah.

Just before the half hour mark, Richmond Lamptey unleashed a belter of a short which flew into the roof of the net to open the scores.

Speaking after the game, a speechless Edward Nii Odoom laid into his players for the latest defeat for being wasteful.

“I am even short of words to say…because I don’t know why we should lose this match. Look at the number of chances created. From the blast of the whistle, we had all the chances in the world to kill this game,” he said.

“Our opponent didn’t play anything extraordinary, but one loose ball and we are done. We did everything we could, but the players didn’t help the club at all,” he concluded.

The Phobians are without a win after three round of matches although they have a game in hand against Aduana Stars.

Hearts will play against Karela United at home in their match day four clash.