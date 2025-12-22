7 hours ago

More than 1.3 million young people in Ghana were neither working nor enrolled in school or training programmes in the third quarter of 2025, according to new figures released by the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS), underscoring ongoing strain in the labour market and deepening skills gaps.

The data indicate that about 1.3 million individuals aged between 15 and 24—equivalent to 21.5 per cent of that age group—fell into the category of Not in Education, Employment or Training (NEET), raising concerns about rising youth disengagement from productive economic activity.

The report also reveals pronounced regional differences in youth participation. Among persons aged 15 to 35, NEET rates ranged from as high as 25.3 per cent in the Central Region to as low as 9.5 per cent in the Oti Region, pointing to unequal access to employment, education, and training opportunities across the country.

Labour underutilisation continues to pose a challenge. Nearly one in five employed persons was classified as underutilised, with the overall labour underutilisation rate remaining relatively stable at 23.0 per cent in the second quarter and edging up slightly to 23.4 per cent in the third quarter.

The figures showed little variation across gender or place of residence.

Underemployment was notably higher in rural areas, averaging 15.3 per cent in the second quarter and 14.9 per cent in the third, compared with 9.5 per cent and 9.7 per cent respectively in urban areas.

The GSS also flagged persistent mismatches between workers’ skills and job requirements.

In the third quarter, 65.8 per cent of employed persons said their skills aligned with their roles, while more than 10 per cent reported being over-skilled—particularly men and urban workers.

Meanwhile, 3.3 per cent indicated they lacked the required skills for their jobs, with the highest proportions recorded among men in rural communities.

Education mismatches mirrored the skills gap. While 58.4 per cent of workers said their level of education matched their employment, 8.2 per cent considered themselves overqualified, and 15.7 per cent underqualified, with underqualification most common in rural areas.

Youth unemployment remains markedly above the national average. During the second and third quarters of 2025, unemployment averaged 32.5 per cent among those aged 15 to 24 and 21.9 per cent among the 15 to 35 age group.

Greater Accra recorded the highest youth unemployment levels, while Bono East posted the lowest, highlighting the concentration of joblessness among young people in urban centres.