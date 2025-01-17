5 hours ago

Some members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Hohoe Constituency of the Volta Region, led by some executives and the police, have intercepted 128 bags of 50-kilogram NPK 20-10-10 fertilisers.

The bags, intercepted at a farmhouse located at Gbi Akplamafu, about a 20-minute drive from the Hohoe to Alavanyo road, also included 18 bags of maize seedlings.

Mr. Newton Darkey, Hohoe Constituency Chairman of the NDC, said the Party had been monitoring the activities of the Hohoe Municipal Chief Executive, Mr. Francis Fiakpui, and the Party following the change of government.

He said several tip-offs indicated that some bags of fertilisers belonging to the state had been placed at hideouts within the Constituency.

Mr. Darkey said one of the tip-offs led the Party to the farmhouse, which was a property of a family member of the outgoing MCE, Mr. Fiakpui.

He asked the police and the National Investigation Bureau to open a full-scale investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding the deposit of large quantities of the intercepted goods.

Mr. Darkey appealed to constituents who knew about looted items to speak up to enable the recovery of such items, which belonged to citizens and taxpayers.

Mr. Frank Smart Hodogbey, a farmer, described the interception as a sad development.

He said the cost of fertiliser in the market was high, yet farmers were being denied access to government property that could help them increase yields.

Mr. Hodogbey called on the government and the security agencies to investigate matters of fertilisers being hoarded nationwide and ensure that culprits are brought to book.

Master Boni Abu, caretaker of the farmhouse, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the room where the fertilisers were kept was not under his care.

He said that as a herdsman, he hardly stayed home, although he admitted that he was aware cars visited the place with goods, which he got to know were fertilisers during the interception.

The police had since taken him to the police station to assist in investigations.

The GNA also witnessed the discharge of the seized fertilisers, which were loaded onto a KIA truck and three Nissan pickup vehicles at the Assembly warehouse at Gbi Avega.