6 hours ago

Interior Minister Muntaka Mubarak has revealed that massive drug and gold seizures were made at Ghana’s major entry and exit points, as part of ongoing efforts to disrupt transnational criminal networks.

Speaking at a press briefing in Accra on Monday, July 14, 2025, the Minister disclosed that as of June 2025, the Narcotics Control Commission had intercepted 1,192 kilograms of cocaine, 90 kilograms of cannabis, and 17.9 kilograms of gold bars.

The interceptions occurred at Tema Port, Kotoka International Airport, the Paga Border, and Oyarifa, targeting both drug traffickers and illegal gold smugglers.

“These seizures are part of a broader crackdown on drug trafficking and the illegal export of natural resources,” Muntaka stated, noting that while no details were provided on arrests, border security is being enhanced to curb future illegal activities.

He also revealed that the Commission had intensified operations within the country, conducting seven drug swoops in areas such as Akosombo, Takoradi, and Madina, resulting in a reduction in street-level drug circulation.

“The government remains committed to strengthening its institutions to safeguard public health and national security,” the Minister emphasized, adding that these operations are key to ensuring Ghana does not become a transit point for illicit trade.