2 hours ago

Minister of Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, has announced that over 13 countries have expressed interest in recruiting Ghanaian health professionals as part of a managed migration strategy aimed at addressing the growing backlog of unemployed healthcare workers in the country.

Speaking at the Government Accountability Series on Friday, July 18, the Minister explained that the initiative is a complementary approach to government recruitment efforts and aims to create more opportunities for Ghanaian health workers.

“To complement government recruitment, we are exploring managed migration and private sector options. Regarding managed migration opportunities, over 13 countries have now expressed interest in recruiting Ghanaian health workers.

“We are formulating policies to ensure these benefits are fairly distributed to both our health system and our professionals,” he stated.

He explained that the migration programme would be carefully structured to ensure that it benefits both the health system in Ghana and the professionals who choose to participate.

The Minister assured the public that policies are being developed to ensure fair distribution of these opportunities without compromising the quality of healthcare delivery in the country.

“Furthermore, we are also investing heavily in their professional development and welfare to ensure a motivated and skilled workforce. In this regard, the government has implemented Conditions of Service agreements with our health unions,” he added.

Mr. Akandoh also highlighted the government's continued focus on workforce retention and the welfare of health workers within Ghana. He mentioned that significant investments are being made in the professional development and well-being of healthcare professionals.

The Minister reiterated that the government is committed to creating multiple pathways for health professionals to succeed, both within Ghana and through carefully managed international opportunities.