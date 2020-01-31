3 hours ago

Findings from the Africa Research Network for Neglected Tropical Diseases show that 2019 saw the highest rate of snake bites since 2015. The Ashanti Region recorded 1,535 bites last year making it the highest in the country.

The World Health Organization reports that 81,000 to 138,000 people die from snakebites and as many as three times permanent disabilities result from these bites every year.

At a press briefing to commemorate this year's World Neglected Tropical Diseases Day, Executive Director of Africa Research Network for Neglected Tropical Diseases, John Amuasi said the situation is worsening.

