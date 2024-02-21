4 hours ago

The Chief Executive Officer of Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), Professor Otchere Addai-Mensah, has raised alarm over the departure of over 200 nurses and healthcare professionals in 2023, citing detrimental effects on the hospital’s operations.

During a meeting with Finance Minister Mohammed Amin Adam and his team on a facility tour, Professor Addai-Mensah emphasized the urgent need for the government to authorize the replacement of the departed staff to ensure uninterrupted service delivery.

“In the past year, we have had over 200 nurses leave Komfo Anokye. Every day, I have had to approve three to five applications for either leave of absence or resignation, mostly nurses, radiographers, and medical laboratory scientists, and so we are praying that we should be allowed to replace these people who are leaving so that we can continue with the care that we are supposed to be giving to our patients.”

In addition to the staffing crisis, the hospital is grappling with a severe equipment deficit. Professor Addai-Mensah urged the government to commit to retooling various departments within the hospital to enhance its overall functionality.

“One of the major things we are facing is the retooling of the hospital. We are aware of the difficulties that the government has had concerning COVID-19 and others. Still, we believe that it is also possible for some help to be extended [to us] as far as retooling is concerned, especially given the fact that we are serving twelve regions.”