The Bank of Ghana recently released its 2022 Report and Financial Statement in which it stated that its staff strength at the end of the year was at a whopping 2,215.

In the 181-page document, the Bank of Ghana revealed that GH¢131.586 million was spent on motor vehicle maintenance/running as of December 2022.

This is away from the GH¢61.510 million spent over the same period in 2021.

The report also noted that personnel costs were GH¢1.620 billion away from the GH¢1.260 billion recorded in 2021.

For foreign and domestic travel, the Central Bank spent GH¢97.437 million. This indicated over a 300% increase in the GH¢28.176 million recorded in 2021.

Communication expenses and banking college and Monetary Institutes expenses were GH¢32.020 million and GH¢13.252 million respectively.

Computer-related expenses and banking supervision expenses were GH¢ 67.987 million and 357.923 million respectively.

In the breakdown of who and who makes up the staff of the BoG, the statement listed the members of the bank who make up the various levels of management, including its Board Members, those on the organisational structure, management of the bank, and regional managers.

Board Members:

The Board of the Bank of Ghana is made up of 14 members, including its Chairman, Dr. Ernest Addison, who is also the Governor of the Bank.

The others are Dr. Maxwell Opoku-Afari, Executive Director, First Deputy Governor; Mrs. Elsie Addo Awadzi, Executive Director, Second Deputy Governor; Mr. Charles Adu Boahen*, Non-Executive Director; Mr. Joseph Blignam Alhassan, Non-Executive Director; Dr. Samuel Nii-Noi Ashong, Non-Executive Director; Dr. Kwame Nyantekyi-Owusu, Non-Executive Director; Mrs. Comfort F. A. Ocran, Non-Executive Director; and Mr. Andrew A. Boye-Doe, Non-Executive Director.

The rest are Mr. Jude Kofi Bucknor, Non-Executive Director; Prof. Eric Osei-Assibey, Non-Executive Director; Ms. Angela Kyerematen-Jimoh, Non-Executive Director; Dr. Regina Ohene-Darko Adutwum, Non-Executive Director; Dr. Regina Ohene-Darko Adutwum, Non-Executive Director.

Organisational Structure:

This is made up of the:

- Board of Directors

- Governor

- Monetary Policy Committee

- First Deputy Governor

Research, Payment Systems, Risk Management, Currency Management, Human Resource & Capacity Development, Corporate Management & Services, Information & Communication Technology, FinTech & Innovation Office

- Second Deputy Governor

Banking Supervision, Other Financial Institutions Supervision, Financial Stability, Banking, Finance, Collateral Registry, Medical, *Regional Offices (6)

- Governors’

Internal Audit, Secretary’s, Financial Markets, Legal, Security, Office o Ethics and Internal Investigations, Information Security Office, Project Management Office, Resolution Office

Management of the Bank:

TOP MANAGEMENT

Dr. Ernest K.Y. Addison,

Governor

Dr. Maxwell Opoku-Afari,

First Deputy Governor

Mrs. Elsie Addo Awadzi,

Second Deputy Governor

Ms. Sandra Thompson,

The Secretary

Heads of Department:

Mr. Eric Koranteng

Governors' Department

Mr. George Adu-Sefa

Internal Audit Department

Mr. Sandra Thompson

Secretary’s Department

Mr. Stephen Opata

Financial Markets Department

Mrs. Abla Mawulolo Masoperh

Legal Department

Wg. Cdr. Kwame Asare-Boateng

Security Department

Mr. Bernard Ato Otabil

Office of Ethics and Internal Investigations

Mr. Kobina Amenyi Richardson

Information Security Office

Mr. Joseph Akwasi Kuma

Project Management Office

Mr. Elliot Adu Amoako

Resolution Office

Dr. Philip Abradu-Otoo

Research Department

Mr. John Gyamfi Currency

Management Department

Mrs. Gladys Awuku-Mills

Human Resource & Capacity Development Department

Mr. Charles Parker

Information & Communication Technology Department

Mr. Kwame Agyapong Oppong

Fintech and Innovation Office

Mr. Osei Gyasi

Banking Supervision Department

Mr. Yaw Sapong

Other Financial Institutions Supervision Department

Dr. Joseph France

Financial Stability Department

Mr. Kennedy Akonnor Adu

Banking Department

Mr. Charles Elias Reindorf

Finance Department

Mr. Fred Asiamah-Koranteng

Collateral Registry Department

Dr. (Mrs.) Charlotte Osafo

Medical Department

Regional Managers

Mr. Victor Kodjo Atta-Akakpo

Hohoe, Volta Region

Mr. Abdulai Lawal Abubakari

Sunyani, Bono Region

Mr. Alex Kwasi Donkor

Kumasi, Ashanti region

Mr. Kofi Okwaben Assan

Takoradi, Western Region

Mr. Ankrah Akuoko

Sefwi-Boako, Western North Region

Mr. Abdul-Aziz Mohammed

Tamale, Northern Region