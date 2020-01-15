1 hour ago

Over 300 disabled persons and children in Kumasi have received food and financial support from Accra-based NGO, Service with Love.

Each beneficiary received cash and hampers worth between 200 Ghana cedis and 400 Ghana cedis distributed after a reception and health screening exercise.

Founder of the organization, Adwoa Asantewaa Kodua Sarpong, says it is the first step towards reaching out to the vulnerable outside the capital.

"We seek to show love to the less fortunate and minority groups and so we decided to come to Kumasi for the very first time to party with them and get to know them more," she stressed.

The initiative is in partnership with the office of the MP for Asokwa, in collaboration with F.A Ofosu-Barko Foundation and ReachAfrica.

Asokwa Municipal Director of Social Welfare, Seth Asare Bediako, admonished parents against confinement of disabled children to the detriment of their mental well-being.

"It's not a crime to come into the world with disability. They are kept in rooms and they end up being mentally inactive, but disability isn't inability," he reinforced.

"I appeal to society not to look down on persons with disabilities. It's a crime," he added.

Ashanti Region branch of the Ghana Federation of Disability Organisations, acknowledges increased allocation to the Disability Common Fund has seen improved registration of persons with disabilities.

Regional President, Alfred Tabi Amponsah is, however, worried it is still difficult to access the fund after it was adjusted from three to five per cent.

"Last year, there was huge registration at our various centers. Now we have nine associations that form the federation. We have a large number of people. The increment will help our members to support themselves, “he said.

