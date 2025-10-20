4 hours ago

Shatta Wale’s ShattaFest 2025 has officially entered the record books as one of the biggest outdoor concerts in Ghana’s history, with an estimated crowd of over 300,000 people filling Independence Square and its surroundings.

According to former Shatta Movement manager Sammy Flex, the event team initially projected a turnout of 100,000 fans when submitting plans to the police, fire service, and ambulance service for clearance. However, the actual attendance was far beyond expectations.

“We didn’t anticipate the huge numbers at all. They filled the entire square, the stands, and even spilled into the streets. The drone shots captured people stretching from the stadium area all the way to Osu and Tema Station,” Sammy Flex said in an interview.

He described the atmosphere as “electric”, with fans singing and waving flags throughout the night. The only challenge, he noted, was managing the intense heat and occasional exhaustion among the crowd.

“When the heat got intense, I asked the Fire Service to sprinkle water on the fans. We had ambulances and five other emergency cars on standby to handle any emergencies,” he added.

Despite the overwhelming turnout, Sammy Flex praised the efficiency and coordination of the event team, noting that everything was organized in just 13 days.

“We planned everything in just 13 days — the decision, preparation, everything. To see it turn out this successful shows that God truly used Shatta to bless the whole nation,” he said.

He described ShattaFest 2025 not just as a music event but as a celebration of love and loyalty between Shatta Wale and his fans.

“The entire team, including Shatta himself, is fulfilled. The congratulatory messages haven’t stopped coming,” Sammy Flex added.

The mega concert, dubbed ShattaFest x Shattabration: The King Calls, featured performances from top stars including Samini, Sarkodie, Wendy Shay, Medikal, and Kelvynboy, drawing fans from across Ghana and beyond.