7 hours ago

Over 6,000 delegates of the governing New Patriotic Party, drawn from all the regions of the country will later today mass up at the Accra Sports stadium to elect new national executives for the party.

The Elections Committee of the NPP initially cleared 48 aspirants to contest various positions – National Chairman, Vice Chairman, General Secretary, Organiser, Youth Organiser, Treasurer, Women’s Organiser, and Nasara Coordinator.

Two of the cleared candidates have subsequently stepped down from the race.

Mr. Peter Mac Manu, Chairman of NPP’s National Elections Committee, told journalists on Friday that as far as the Committee was concerned, issues relating to the album to use and proxy voting had been resolved.

“We’ve had a series of meetings [with the candidates] to help them to express their concerns or any misgivings that they have so that we can address them,” Mr Manu said.

Although the elections will start later today, it is expected to go late into the next or even the following day, Sunday.

Speaking to Citi News, the Communications Director for the governing Party, Mr. Yaw Buaben Asamoa, said “We have put in place all the necessary arrangements ahead of the delegates conference. I am certain that the conference will be smooth. We are very confident that it shall be a record remarkable success.”

Source: citifmonline.com