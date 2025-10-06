6 hours ago

More than 70 lawyers converged at the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Headquarters in Accra on Monday to show solidarity with former Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame, as he appeared to assist with an ongoing investigation.

Mr. Dame was invited by the CID to respond to a petition filed by businessman and National Security official, Richard Jakpa, who also served as a key witness in the ambulance procurement trial involving Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson.

In his petition, Mr. Jakpa accused Mr. Dame of allegedly attempting to influence his testimony in a way that would implicate Dr. Forson during the court proceedings — an allegation the former Attorney General has strongly denied.

Security at the CID premises was beefed up, as scores of New Patriotic Party (NPP) supporters and members of the legal community gathered to express their support.

Speaking to journalists, lawyer Kobby Amoah described their presence as a show of confidence in Mr. Dame’s integrity and long-standing service to the nation.

“We are here because we believe in Mr. Dame’s character and professional ethics. This is a show of support for a man who has served this country diligently,” he said.

Godfred Yeboah Dame arrives at the CID HQ with a huge legal team, including former deputies Alfred Tuah Yeboah, Diana Asonaba Dapaah, and lawyers Frank Davies and Gary Nimako Marfo.#JoyNews pic.twitter.com/HCsfUA9Xxd

— Joy 99.7 FM (@Joy997FM) October 6, 2025