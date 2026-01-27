41 minutes ago

A total of 9,162 four-week-old broiler chicks have been distributed to 195 beneficiaries in the Asokore-Mampong Municipality under the government’s Nkoko Nkete-nkete initiative, aimed at boosting poultry production and improving livelihoods.

Under the programme, each beneficiary received 50 broiler chicks as part of broader efforts by the NDC government to strengthen the local poultry industry and enhance household income generation within the municipality.

Speaking at the distribution ceremony, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Ben Abdullah Alhassan, expressed gratitude for the leadership of President John Dramani Mahama and thanked the people of Ghana for the confidence and mandate entrusted to the government.

Mr. Alhassan explained that the initiative was designed to benefit all Ghanaians regardless of political affiliation, stressing that beneficiaries were selected from various communities across the municipality to ensure inclusiveness.

He urged recipients to take proper care of the chicks and to adopt innovative and sustainable poultry management practices to ensure productivity and long-term benefits beyond the initial support.

The MCE also expressed special appreciation to the farmers who raised the chicks from day-old to the four-week stage prior to distribution, noting that their professionalism and dedication played a key role in the success of the exercise.

He further commended the Ministry of Food and Agriculture, the Asokore-Mampong Municipal Agriculture Office, and all supporting officers and partners for their tireless efforts toward the successful implementation of the project.

The Nkoko Nkete-nkete initiative, he noted, marks another significant step toward strengthening livelihoods, boosting food security, and empowering farmers across the Asokore-Mampong Municipality.

Some beneficiaries who spoke to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) expressed their gratitude for the intervention, expressing optimism that the support would significantly improve poultry farming at the household level.