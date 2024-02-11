11 hours ago

The owner of the Royal Cosy Hills Hotel, nicknamed Jirapa Dubai, in the Upper West Region, Eric Johnson has passed on.

Reports indicate that, Mr Johnson was murdered by some assailants on Sunday, February 11.

Taking to his social media page to confirm the incident, a journalist in the region Mornah Banung-kae Kennedy described the situation as sad.

“Owner of Jirapa Dubai allegedly murdered? How did we get here? A very sad way indeed to begin the year,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, the police are yet to release any information on the incident.

About Mr Eric Johnson

Mr Eric Johnson was an entrepreneur and the CEO of the Royal Cosy Hill Hotel and Resort, which according to its website offers visitors “the unique opportunity to explore a previously-unexplored parts of Upper West Region in style.”

As an entrepreneur, Mr Johnson believed strongly in developing deprived areas.

In 2017, he revealed that he decided to site the Hotel in Jirapa to create employment for the youth and also to help open the area to tourists to help boost the local economy.

“Government cannot do it alone; as such private sector participation is very important for national development,” he said.