32 minutes ago

Goalkeeper Rome-Jayden Owusu-Oduro delivered a commanding performance for AZ Alkmaar, keeping a clean sheet in a 4-0 victory over FC Noah in the UEFA Europa Conference League play-offs on Thursday night.

The Dutch-Ghanaian shot-stopper denied every attempt from the Armenian side, frustrating forward Eric Boakye and ensuring AZ advanced in emphatic fashion on home soil.

Owusu-Oduro’s assured display was the latest in a string of impressive outings for the 20-year-old, who is steadily establishing himself as one of the club’s most reliable performers this season.

His impact has not been limited to European competition. In domestic action, he played a key role in AZ’s run to the semi-finals of the KNVB Cup, even providing an assist in the Round of 16 victory over AFC Ajax, a match in which fellow Ghanaian Ibrahim Sadiq also found the net.

Currently sitting fifth in the Eredivisie table and progressing in Europe, AZ’s strong campaign has owed much to the composure and maturity of their young goalkeeper.

‎For Owusu-Oduro, the performances are not only strengthening his reputation in the Netherlands but also highlighting the growing influence of Ghanaian talent across European football.