1 day ago

Ghanaian defender Leeroy Owusu produced an outstanding all-round performance to inspire Odense Boldklub to a 1-1 draw with Vejle Boldklub in the Danish Superliga.

‎Owusu opened the scoring in the 25th minute, giving Odense an early advantage in an away fixture that proved to be a test of both attacking quality and defensive resilience.

‎The 29-year-old right-back, who has been linked with the Ghana national football team, was influential throughout the match, combining defensive solidity with attacking intent.

‎He completed the full 90 minutes, registering eight clearances and maintaining an impressive 87% pass accuracy, while also contributing a key pass and two shots on target. His ability to carry the ball forward was evident, completing two of his three attempted dribbles.

‎Owusu’s display earned him a rating of 8.1 from Sofascore, capping a performance that underlined his growing impact in Denmark.

‎The goal takes his tally in the league this season to two, alongside one assist, further strengthening his case for consideration at international level as Ghana continues to monitor players ahead of future assignments.