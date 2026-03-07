11 hours ago

Veteran Kumawood actor Paa George has publicly expressed disappointment in fellow actress Emelia Brobbey, accusing her of distancing herself from him despite the support he says he offered her earlier in her career.

In a video circulating on social media platform X, the actor claimed that the actress has stopped responding to his calls, leaving him confused and hurt.

According to Paa George, he played a role in helping Emelia Brobbey establish herself in the Kumawood film industry but now feels neglected.

“One person I helped in the film industry is Emelia Brobbey, yet she has never helped me in return. She is the only person who has truly disappointed me. I don’t know what I may have done to deserve this treatment,” he lamented.

“She doesn’t even answer my calls, so I cannot ask her if I have wronged her in any way.”

“Some actors occasionally call me just to say they have sent me money, but that has never happened with Emelia Brobbey,” he said.

“She shouldn’t allow me to keep worrying about her before I die. Even people who are not close to me are helping me. If she had answered any of my calls, I would have told her exactly how I feel,” he added.

