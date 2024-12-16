6 hours ago

Veteran coach Paa Kwesi Fabin is reportedly on the verge of stepping down as head coach of Legon Cities due to a lack of motivation and frustration over the team's poor performance.

Fabin, who was appointed in 2023 on a two-year contract, helped the club avoid relegation last season.

However, Legon Cities have struggled this year and currently sit at the bottom of the league table, with only three wins to their name.

Sources suggest that Fabin, disheartened by the team's form, is contemplating his future and preparing to return to his base in Kumasi.

Although the club has yet to issue an official statement, the potential resignation could create further challenges for Legon Cities as they look to turn their season around.