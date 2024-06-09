4 hours ago

PAC Academy beat Basake Holy Stars 2-0 at home to finish 6th in their debut campaign in the Access Bank Division One League.

Justice Asamoah scored first in the 7th minute as Charles Fokuo added the second goal inside 58 minutes to win the day.

Elsewhere at Swedru, New Edubiase United recorded a 2-1 victory away from home against Swedru All Blacks.

Alhassan Abdul Mumin slotted in a stunner inside the 7th minute but Victor Mends scored 4 minutes later to level matters for Swedru All Blacks. Back from recess, Emmanuel Marfo scored the winner for New Edubiase United in the 55th minute.

Meanwhile, Skyy FC thrashed relegated side Young Redbull 4-2 to secure the 4th spot in Zone Two. Akwasi Sarpong and Samuel Abban scored in the 34th and 42nd minutes to give Skyy FC a 2-0 lead.

Back from recess, Akwasi Sarpong added the third goal inside the 53rd minute as Andrews Cobbinah pummeled home a wonderful solo effort in the 60th minute to make it four.

Emmanuel Amissah and Kojo Aggrey later responded with two goals in the 68th and 85th minutes but that wasn’t enough as Skyy FC held on to win the contest.