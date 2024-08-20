2 hours ago

The Public Accounts Committee has ordered the arrest and prosecution of Comfort Appiah, a Headteacher in the Kintampo South District of the Bono East region.

The Chairman of the Committee, James Klutse Avedzi, has directed that the Attorney General lead the prosecution of Comfort Appiah.

Mrs. Appiah’s spouse, Bismark Agyekum, who is also a headteacher, vacated his post and traveled abroad, taking with him the code required for the validation of teachers’ salaries.

While abroad, Mr. Agyekum continued to validate salaries and transferred the funds into a different account.

The funds were then appropriated by Comfort Appiah, leading the Committee to conclude that this constituted collusion to receive unearned money.

In related news, the Ghana Education Service (GES) has announced that teachers who have been wrongly placed will be reposted.

This decision comes in response to concerns raised by Samuel Nartey George and Nelson Dafeamekpor, members of the Public Accounts Committee, about language-specific teachers being posted to regions where their specialized languages are not taught.