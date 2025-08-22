18 hours ago

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has ordered the recovery of GHS17,703.28 wrongfully paid to a teacher, Stephen Akomeah, in Donkorkrom, who for three years received a transport allowance meant exclusively for physically challenged educators, despite not having a disability.

The irregular payment was uncovered during PAC’s sitting on Friday, August 22, following findings in the Auditor-General’s report.

The allowance is specifically intended to support teachers with disabilities in meeting transportation costs. However, Mr. Akomeah, who does not meet the criteria, received the benefit over an extended period.

Deputy Minister of Education, Dr. Clement Apaak, condemned the incident, describing it as a “clear act of criminality” that should have been flagged and reported much earlier. He criticised the systemic weaknesses that allowed such a situation to go unnoticed.

“Madam Chair, these are very worrying exposés — a clear act of criminality in the first instance which ought to have been reported. We should have a record of this at the Ministry, I haven’t seen one. Because for a headmaster to validate himself and take a higher pay is clearly criminal, and now we have an instance of somebody being presented as a person with disability when it is not the case, both are very offensive. I have taken due notice of these two occurrences. I am very grateful,” he told the Committee.

In response, PAC Chairperson, Abena Osei Asare directed the Donkorkrom District Director of Education and the District Accountant to ensure the recovery of the full amount within 30 days.

“That notwithstanding we want the money recovered and so madam District Director of Education and your Accountant, we ask that within 30 days a GHC17,703.28 must be paid into the Auditor General’s Recovery Account,” she ordered.