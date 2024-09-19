2 hours ago

The Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) and MP for Ketu North, Hon. James Klutse Avedzi, has instructed the Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA) to expedite the completion of ongoing projects in the municipality.

This directive was issued during TMA’s appearance before the PAC at a zonal public hearing in Ho, the capital of the Volta Region, where the committee is examining the 2023 audit report for Metropolitan, District, and Municipal Assemblies in Greater Accra, as well as Senior High Schools in the region.

Four projects have stalled due to insufficient funding and delays in the release of the District Assemblies Common Fund. While two of the projects have been completed, one has been terminated, and TMA plans to repackage the remaining project for inclusion in the 2025 budget.

The redevelopment of the Community Nine project, costing GH¢1.8 million, remains incomplete. The PAC raised concerns about this cost, particularly regarding the construction of a fence wall around the cemetery and offices for environmental officers. Avedzi questioned,

“How large is the cemetery, and how many acres does it cover for the cost to be GH¢1.8 million?” TMA officials were unable to provide the committee with project designs and drawings.

Additionally, the audit report revealed that TMA outsourced revenue collection to three contractors: Techmax, Kozan, and Q & Q. Techmax and Kozan were to remit 25% of their collections to TMA, while Q & Q was to remit 30%. However, TMA has been shortchanged in these agreements.

The auditors have recommended that the Tema Coordinating Director take necessary actions against TAP IN Ghana Limited and IKHAILA Enterprise to ensure that the outsourced revenue collectors fulfill their obligations and to invoke any relevant sanctions if necessary.