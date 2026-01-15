7 hours ago

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Parliament says its oversight activities have led to the recovery of nearly GH¢12.7 billion in public funds, underscoring the impact of parliamentary scrutiny on public financial management.

Speaking to Graphic Online on January 15, 2026, the Chairperson of the Committee, Abena Osei-Asare, explained that the recoveries were achieved through close collaboration with the Audit Service and the Auditor-General. She said full details of the recoveries would be made public when Parliament reconvenes.

According to her, the PAC’s primary mandate is to protect public resources, promote transparency, and enforce accountability in the use of state funds. She noted that beyond recoveries, the committee’s work serves as a deterrent to financial misconduct and helps educate the public on how tax revenues are utilised.

Ms. Osei-Asare urged citizens to fulfil their tax obligations and remain vigilant in demanding accountability from public officials, stressing that Ghanaians have a right to know how public funds are spent and whether breaches have occurred.

“The people of Ghana deserve to know how their hard-earned taxes are being used and whether infractions have been identified,” she stated.

She expressed confidence that consistent oversight, combined with the application of sanctions, would significantly reduce financial irregularities over time.

On the committee’s progress, the PAC Chair disclosed that hearings on most of the 2024 Auditor-General’s reports have been completed, with only two reports outstanding. These relate to audits of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs), as well as pre-tertiary and secondary schools, which require field visits outside Accra. She said plans are in place to undertake regional visits to conclude the remaining work.

Ms. Osei-Asare also appealed to the public to support efforts to retrieve state funds that remain unaccounted for by officials entrusted with them.

Meanwhile, on Monday, January 12, 2026, the PAC directed the management of the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) to recover GH¢2,075,214.32 from five staff members who were sponsored for doctoral studies abroad but failed to return to their posts after completing their programmes.

The individuals named are Afua Attaa Boakyewaa, Christiana Osei Bonsu, Annshirley Aba Appiaatse, Julius Quarshie Azasoo, and Dr. Hansen Addy. The committee further recommended that the matter be referred to Ghanaian diplomatic missions abroad to support the recovery process, including the possible denial of consular services such as passport or visa renewals until the funds are refunded.