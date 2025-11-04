8 hours ago

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Parliament has referred twelve public institutions—including the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital and Ridge Hospital—to the Attorney General’s Department for prosecution after they failed to recover public funds cited in the Auditor-General’s report.

The committee said the decision was necessary after the institutions deliberately ignored its directive to retrieve the funds within thirty days.

According to JoyNews’ parliamentary correspondent, the resolution was reached during the committee’s sitting on Monday, November 3, following a review of reports indicating widespread non-compliance with earlier recovery orders.

The Ranking Member on the committee and MP for Komenda Edina Eguafo Abrem, Samuel Atta-Mills, said the referral was vital to enforcing accountability in public finance management.

“All those who have not complied will be referred for prosecution. It’s that simple,” he declared. “Those with 60 and 90 days might also face the same fate if they fail to act. Maybe they will enjoy appearing before the court.”

The move marks a significant escalation in Parliament’s efforts to tighten financial discipline and transform audit infractions into prosecutable offences.

The decision followed a presentation by Michael Addo, Assistant Auditor-General at the Ghana Audit Service, who informed the committee that several institutions had failed to recover unretired imprests, unearned salaries, and other irregular payments, despite repeated instructions.

The committee noted that the institutions’ inaction constitutes a breach of the Public Financial Management Act, prompting their referral for legal action.

The total amount involved across all twelve entities reportedly runs into tens of millions of Ghana cedis, representing a significant financial loss to the state.

Under Article 187(5) of the 1992 Constitution, the PAC is empowered to examine the Auditor-General’s reports on public accounts. By referring the institutions to the Attorney General, the committee is asserting its constitutional authority to ensure public officers who mismanage state funds face legal consequences.

The Attorney General’s Department is expected to review the evidence provided by the PAC and the Audit Service before initiating formal charges against those found culpable.

This decisive step, the committee emphasized, is aimed at strengthening public accountability, recovering lost state funds, and deterring future financial misconduct across government institutions.