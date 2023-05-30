39 minutes ago

Pagani does not prefer supercars to have batteries

Pagani Stays True to Tradition: Electric Supercars on Hold, Weight and Technology Concerns Persist.

Pagani, the renowned Italian manufacturer, maintains its commitment to lightweight supercars without batteries.

Founder Horacio Pagani emphasizes that the current technology poses challenges in achieving the desired weight while preserving the brand's essence.

Discover why Pagani believes electric cars are not yet suitable and how their exemption from the EU's CO2 ban allows them to continue producing internal combustion vehicles beyond 2035.

Introduction:

Pagani, the distinguished Italian automaker known for its high-performance supercars, has reaffirmed its stance against embracing electric technology.

Despite the industry's shift towards electrification, founder Horacio Pagani maintains that electric vehicles (EVs) do not align with the brand's philosophy due to weight concerns and technological limitations.

In addition, Pagani's exemption from the European Union's CO2 ban grants them the unique opportunity to continue producing internal combustion vehicles beyond 2035.



Pagani's Mission: Lightweight Supercars

Pagani has long been synonymous with lightweight engineering and uncompromising performance.

The brand prides itself on crafting supercars that offer a thrilling driving experience and an unparalleled connection between man and machine.

However, the advent of electric powertrains poses a significant challenge to Pagani's core principles.



The Weight Dilemma: Sacrificing the Essence

One of the primary reasons Pagani resists electric supercars is the detrimental impact on weight distribution.

Traditional combustion engines, such as the powerful Mercedes-AMG 12-cylinder engines used in Pagani vehicles, provide the necessary power while maintaining a lightweight structure.

The introduction of battery packs for electric cars adds considerable weight, compromising the delicate balance and dynamics that define a Pagani car.

Horacio Pagani firmly believes that the added weight would diminish the unique "feel" and precision Pagani owners expect.



Technological Limitations: Current Technology Falls Short

While electric vehicles have made significant strides in recent years, Pagani contends that the existing technology fails to meet their exacting standards.

The brand strives for perfection in every aspect of its vehicles, and this includes power delivery, responsiveness, and the overall driving experience.

Despite acknowledging the advancements made by companies like Rimac in the high-performance electric segment, Pagani believes that current EV technology is not yet refined enough to deliver the precise and exhilarating performance expected from their cars.



Customer Demand: Maintaining Tradition

Pagani's decision to forgo electric supercars is further supported by the lack of customer demand for such vehicles.

The brand values customer feedback and understands that its discerning clientele seeks the traditional, gasoline-powered Pagani experience.

By focusing on internal combustion vehicles, Pagani can continue to cater to the desires and preferences of its loyal customer base while maintaining its revered status as a purveyor of extraordinary supercars.



A Strategic Partner: Maintaining the Pagani Essence

Should Pagani ever consider venturing into the electric realm, the brand would carefully select a strategic partner to ensure that their core philosophy and driving experience remain uncompromised.

While Pagani's collaboration with third parties is rare, there is a company that could potentially meet their stringent expectations: Rimac.

As a leading force in the high-performance electric revolution, Rimac has demonstrated its expertise not only with the Nevera model but also by supplying electric components to renowned automakers like Koenigsegg and Hyundai.



CO2 Exemption: A Window for Combustion Vehicles

Pagani's exemption from the European Union's CO2 ban offers a significant advantage.

As the brand produces fewer than 1,000 vehicles annually, it retains the ability to continue manufacturing internal combustion vehicles beyond the proposed ban date of 2035.

This exemption ensures that Pagani can uphold its heritage of crafting exceptional gasoline-powered supercars, while other manufacturers face the challenge of transitioning to electric vehicles within the given timeframe.

Conclusion:

Pagani's unwavering commitment to lightweight supercars and their determination to provide a driving experience that embodies the essence of their brand sets them apart in the automotive industry.

Despite the growing popularity of electric vehicles, Pagani believes that the current technology and weight implications do not align with their vision of the perfect supercar.

With their exemption from the European Union's CO2 ban, Pagani can continue to deliver the extraordinary performance and craftsmanship their customers expect, while exploring strategic partnerships that may pave the way for a future electric endeavor that remains true to the Pagani legacy.