One of the world's most exclusive hypercars, the Pagani Zonda Riviera, is back on the market, capturing the attention of luxury car enthusiasts worldwide.

Pagani Zonda Riviera Returns to the Market

The Pagani Zonda Riviera, one of the most coveted iterations of the iconic Zonda series, has resurfaced in the luxury car market. Originally sold for $5.88 million at the end of 2019, this extraordinary hypercar is now available through a German distributor. Although the asking price has not been disclosed, experts predict its value has doubled, solidifying its status as an automotive treasure.

The Riviera stands as a testament to Pagani's commitment to engineering excellence and bespoke craftsmanship. While it began its journey as a Zonda F, the car underwent a dramatic transformation in 2017, inspired by the legendary 760 RS model. Like many Zondas, it was returned to the Pagani factory for extensive modifications, resulting in a unique 760 model. Despite changing owners over the years, the Riviera remains in pristine condition.

A Striking Exterior with Impeccable Details

Luxurious Interior with Custom Touches

Power and Performance Redefined

A Masterpiece for Enthusiasts

The Pagani Zonda Riviera boasts an exterior that is nothing short of breathtaking. During its transformation, all body panels were replaced, and the car was painted in a stunning metallic white, accented by exposed carbon fiber elements. These include the front apron, sills, fender extensions, roof opening, rear wing, and large rear spoiler. Adding to its allure are striking blue accents that highlight the front, sides, rear, and wheels, elevating the car's visual appeal to a new level.The Riviera's interior is equally impressive, featuring an array of bespoke details. The cabin is adorned with unique badging and seats upholstered in a combination of blue Alcantara and leather, perfectly complementing the exterior. Matte carbon fiber accents and black leather surfaces further enhance the luxurious ambiance, making the interior a true work of art.Under the hood, the Riviera houses a naturally aspirated 7.3-liter V12 engine, delivering an exhilarating 760 horsepower. Power is channeled to the rear wheels through a secondary transmission, with some rare versions equipped with a 6-speed manual transmission. This combination ensures the Zonda Riviera offers a driving experience that is as thrilling as its design.For Pagani enthusiasts, the Zonda Riviera is more than just a car—it is a masterpiece of automotive art. With its unmatched craftsmanship, unique history, and extraordinary performance, this hypercar continues to captivate collectors and connoisseurs alike. As it awaits its next owner, the Riviera reaffirms its place among the most exclusive and desirable cars in the world.