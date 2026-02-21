Norwegian-born winger of Ghanaian descent Yaw Paintsil delivered a statement performance as Lillestrom SK thrashed FK Haugesund 7-1 in a preseason friendly.
The 26-year-old scored twice in a dominant attacking display, underlining his importance to Lillestrom ahead of the new Norwegian top-flight season, which begins in March.
Paintsil, who joined the club during the summer transfer window, played a key role in Lillestrom’s successful push for promotion last season. His pace and direct style quickly made him a fan favourite, and his latest performance suggests he is ready to make the step up to top-flight football.
Although preseason matches often carry little more than preparation value, Lillestrom’s emphatic victory offered a glimpse of their attacking potential. Paintsil’s brace, in particular, will encourage supporters hoping the club can compete strongly upon their return to Norway’s elite division.
For the winger, the focus now shifts to maintaining momentum and translating preseason sharpness into competitive form when the campaign kicks off next month.
