4 hours ago

Norwegian-born winger of Ghanaian descent Yaw Paintsil delivered a statement performance as Lillestrom SK thrashed FK Haugesund 7-1 in a preseason friendly.

The 26-year-old scored twice in a dominant attacking display, underlining his importance to Lillestrom ahead of the new Norwegian top-flight season, which begins in March.

‎Paintsil, who joined the club during the summer transfer window, played a key role in Lillestrom’s successful push for promotion last season. His pace and direct style quickly made him a fan favourite, and his latest performance suggests he is ready to make the step up to top-flight football.

‎Although preseason matches often carry little more than preparation value, Lillestrom’s emphatic victory offered a glimpse of their attacking potential. Paintsil’s brace, in particular, will encourage supporters hoping the club can compete strongly upon their return to Norway’s elite division.

‎For the winger, the focus now shifts to maintaining momentum and translating preseason sharpness into competitive form when the campaign kicks off next month.