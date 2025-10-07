4 hours ago

A 25-year-old barber, Williams Gboke, is in critical condition after he was brutally attacked with a cutlass by his brother-in-law, a 45-year-old palm wine tapper identified as Efo Kofi, at Afosu Sikawoaboum in the Birim North District of the Eastern Region.

The violent incident occurred on Monday, October 7, 2025, leaving the young barber with severe injuries to his neck, face, back, hands, and legs.

According to reports, the suspect allegedly ambushed Williams and hacked him multiple times in what witnesses described as an “unprovoked and vicious” assault.

An eyewitness and sister of the victim, Larbi Ohenewaa Mercy, recounted the horrifying scene to Adom News.

“I saw my sister’s lover, Efo, cutting my brother with a cutlass. We rushed to rescue him and took him to the hospital,” she said.

“He has always blamed us for their breakup. Yesterday, he attacked my brother from behind and nearly killed him,” she added.

She explained that the suspect had harboured resentment towards their family after his relationship with her sister ended due to his “strange and chaotic behaviour.”The Abirem District Police Command swiftly moved in to arrest Efo Kofi following the attack. He is currently in police custody assisting with investigations.

Family members of the victim have called for justice, expressing deep concern over Williams’s condition, as he continues to receive intensive medical care at the hospital.

Police say investigations are ongoing and have assured the public that the suspect will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.