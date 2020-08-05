3 hours ago

Spokesperson for the Wilfred Osei Kwaku Palmer campaign team, Ebo Appiah says that his candidate is not perturbed with the Sport's body's decision to reschedule the verdict for the landmark case involving his candidate and the Ghana Football Association.

"Yes it's true Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) has postpone the case to 1st September 2020" he told Ashh FM.

"We don't want talk when our opponents are talking because we have better things doing than to react"

The Court of Arbitration for Sport(CAS) has for the second time reschedule the date for the judgement in the case involving disqualified GFA Presidential aspirant Wilfred Osei Kwaku Palmer and the Ghana Football Association to 1st September.

"Palmer is not worried about the the postponement of the ruling"

"CAS can still postpone the case and is normal because the case is still within 90 days"

"We appreciate anybody who has supported Palmer till now and we thank you all."

It is the second time the apex Sports court has rescheduled the date for the judgement with the previous one being from 17th July to August 4th.

The Swiss based court has left many with in the football fraternity in a pensive mood anxious to know the verdict which could change the complexion of Ghana football.